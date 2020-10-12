Sweden DN: Swedish police and his wife suspected of earning millions of kroner by brothel operation in Stockholm

According to the preliminary investigation, the employees of the Thai massage parlor bought large quantities of condoms from convenience stores and the customer base was exclusively men.

Swedish police are accused of running a brothel in Vasastan, Stockholm, the Swedish newspaper says Dagens Nyheter.

According to the prosecutor, police and his wife ran a Thai massage parlor where women who worked were “treated like slaves”. The couple is suspected of earning at least SEK 11 million, or more than one million euros, in two years of operations.

The trial in Stockholm is now coming to an end, and the accused police are facing years of imprisonment.

“It is very rare for the police to be charged with a crime that can lead to several years in prison,” says the prosecutor. Per Nichols Dagens Nyheterille.

Police received the first clues about brothel operations as early as the fall of 2018, Dagens Nyheter says. According to hint calls, the masseurs of the place suspected of being a brothel were only paid if they provided sex services and were “treated like slaves”. The owner would also have boasted that her husband is a police officer.

Police raided the massage parlor in May, and the sale of sex is hard to deny in light of the evidence: The small rooms had mattresses on the floors, and used condoms were found in several places. Police found that masseuses bought large quantities of condoms from convenience stores, and the clientele was exclusively men.

Accused police applied to the police school nine times before the doors opened, according to DN. Before that, he has worked at least as a doorman. He has met his wife on one of his numerous trips to Thailand.

According to a police investigation, the accused man has worked full-time as a police officer in southern Stockholm while his wife has run a massage parlor suspected of being a brothel.

However, according to his lawyer, the accused man has been completely unaware of the brothel operation.

“My client hasn’t known or understood that sex is being sold in a place. He is completely shocked by this information, ”the lawyer said Patric Lindblom commented on DN.