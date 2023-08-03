Sweden | DN: Several injured in violence at a cultural event in Stockholm

Demonstrators have thrown stones and torn down tents while protesting against the festival, reports Dagens Nyheter.

At the festival Violence has flared up in Stockholm. Demonstrators have thrown stones and torn down tents while protesting against the festival, says Dagens Nyheter.

DN’s reporter is monitoring the situation on the spot. According to reports, the police repel the protesters with pepper spray and batons. There are still around a hundred people in the area, and the police are currently trying to break up the crowd.

More than four DN journalists in Varti have reported that around 30 people are arrested and handcuffed on the lawn.

At 4:23 p.m., the latest report from DN’s editor states “The former festival area is currently quiet. In addition to the fact that there are still fires in several places, festival tents have been set on fire”.

Expressen’s according to about a thousand counter-protesters will be there on Thursday afternoon.

From the fairgrounds of the festival, where there were also families with children, the public rushed to escape from the protesters. According to Expressen, the demonstrators had, among other things, sticks as weapons.

The journalist who was there described the situation as “complete chaos”.

Smoke is rising from the area. Several cars have caught fire outside the event area.

According to DN, the festival has previously been criticized for inviting guests who support the Eritrean regime.

It is an event in Järvafältet in northern Stockholm.

