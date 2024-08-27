Sweden | DN: Criminals run children’s and youth homes in Sweden

Swedish|According to the Swedish police, many children’s and youth homes are linked to criminal activities.

27.8. 21:23

Criminals run many HVB homes in Sweden, according to a recent police report, says a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN).

HVB homes are children’s and youth homes where it is possible to live and receive help. HVB is an abbreviation of “Hem för vård eller boende”.

Inspector Peter Allheim considers the problem “serious and difficult”, DN says. Homes do not necessarily improve the children’s situation at all.

“We place the children in an environment that will probably leave them in a worse condition than before the placement – -. This is very serious,” says Allheim.

The police according to the report, the staff of the homes may, for example, be recruiting children to participate in serious crimes. Criminal activity can also be seen, for example, in who can be hired to work in the homes and what the premises are used for, DN says. According to the police, for example, the homes hire staff from the area of ​​gang crime. In addition, at least one home has been used as a place to store weapons and drugs

The police according to it is worrying that organized crime has gained a foothold in the market for children’s and youth homes. In Sweden, many HVB homes are private.

The tax money paid to the homes does not necessarily go to the operations of the units, but to the pockets of criminals, DN says.

According to DN, eighteen companies running HVB homes have “required official action”. These companies have operations in almost thirty locations. More than 700 HVB homes have participated in the survey, DN says.

HVB homes need a license for their activities. According to DN, the licensing authority has received a “special task” from the government to intensify its supervision in order to root out criminal activity related to HVB homes.

According to DN, the authority has demanded from the government, among other things, legislation that would, for example, make the transfer of information between different authorities more agile than at present.