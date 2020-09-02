As far as the eye can see, they cover the horizon offered by the North Sea. In western Sweden, the Bohuslän has over 10,000 granite islands, coves and endless inlets to explore. Patrick Faure fell in love with the region some thirty years ago and now shares his passion with tourists.



To preserve the identity of the Bohuslän, each in their own way. Ingemarhe goes to fish for langoustine. He is one of the last eight fishermen in a village now mostly frequented by tourists. It supplies restaurateurs who cook with relish his fresh products, the emblematic langoustine of the region. Further north, nature regains its rights, the elements are unleashed at the level of the 59th parallel. A curious mix of raw nature and the sweetness of life still largely unknown in the rest of Europe.