Sweden detects the first cases of “the Brazilian strain” of “Corona”

A news report mentioned that the first cases of the modified “Brazilian strain” of the emerging corona virus were discovered in Sweden.

According to what was reported by “Bloomberg” news agency, Rijn Yafelburg said in a statement that the B1 strain had been discovered. Yesterday, Friday.

The statement indicated that the injuries are not related to any travel case to Brazil. The origin of the infections is being traced accurately and in depth.

Last week, the Swedish government prepared new measures that would make it easy to close parts of the country in light of fears of a third wave of Corona infection.