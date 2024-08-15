A security guard looks next to a list of high-risk countries for mpox at Chennai International Airport in India on July 16, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The first case outside Africa of the current outbreak of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) was detected in Sweden on Thursday, the country’s Minister of Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed said.

“Of course it is something we take seriously,” Forssmed told a news conference, according to Swedish news agency TT.

The case was detected in the Stockholm region and involves a person who had been in the area of ​​the African continent affected by the outbreak.

“The person in Sweden has received treatment and rules of behavior (that he must follow) in accordance with current recommendations,” said Olivia Wigzell, acting director general of the Public Health Agency.

The case does not increase the risk to the general Swedish population, Wigzell explained, adding that no additional infection control measures are necessary at this time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared a public health emergency of international concern over the current outbreak of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has spread to other nearby countries.

This is the second time in two years that this infectious disease has been considered a threat to international health, an alert that was initially raised in May last year after its spread had been contained and the situation was considered under control.

The new variant can be easily transmitted through close contact between two individuals, without the need for sexual contact, and is considered more dangerous than the 2022 variant.