Swedish authorities have expelled a Chinese journalist from the country and banned her from ever returning, on suspicion of unspecified activities endangering national security. That reports the Swedish broadcaster SVT. She is said to have carried out these activities in Sweden for at least ten years.

According to the channel, the Chinese woman has lived in the Scandinavian country for almost twenty years and is said to have married a Swedish man and has a family there. She is said to have carried out the activities that led to her deportation for more than ten years. There may be a connection with her own news blog, on which she published articles almost daily. She also had good contacts for years with the Chinese embassy in Sweden and other people who were in contact with the Chinese regime. She also helped organize a photo exhibition in China's Xinjiang region, where nearly a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in camps.

The woman's name also appeared last year in a Swedish report on lobbyists for the Chinese Communist Party living in Sweden. After she was arrested in October last year, it was decided a month later that she should be deported. An appeal filed by the Chinese woman's defense was rejected by the Swedish government last week.