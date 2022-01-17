The “cold war” of the 21st century wrote a new episode on Monday in a country that, coincidentally, throughout history has been characterized by its neutrality. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reached Sweden, whose government agreed on Friday to reinforce the military contingent on the island of Gotland, in the Baltic Sea, due to the “activities of Kremlin troops detected in the region” and worrying information from that several landing craft were sailing towards the area. In addition, there are constant mutual denunciations of airspace violations,

The Executive in Stockholm assures that since the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 it has viewed the scenario with concern, which has led it to strengthen its security and defense policy, especially since the Social Democrats took power and chose to recover mandatory military service and increased its military budget by 75% in close collaboration with NATO to respond to a possible external aggression. A guide has even been republished with information on how to act in the event of an emergency or invasion.

The Scandinavian country believes that Gotland may be the new Crimea, because Moscow, since the time of the tsars, considers that territory to belong to Ukraine. Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist has even warned that Sweden may be the target of an attack. “The Armed Forces are taking the necessary steps to protect our integrity and demonstrate our ability to defend Sweden and the interests of its citizens,” he added.

STRATEGIC LOCATION: gotland

It occupies a privileged position in the Baltic, 350 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. From the island, Moscow would have easy access to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, three republics that regained their independence from the former USSR in 1991 and have been part of NATO since 2004.

The aircraft carrier.

Gotland has been compared to an aircraft carrier. “Whoever controls Gotland controls the Baltic” is a strategic mantra.

Maneuvers.

In September 2017 the island was the scene of ‘Aurora17’, the largest military maneuvers in 24 years, with nearly 20,000 Swedish soldiers and civilian personnel, in addition to some 1,500 soldiers from the United States, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, France and also neutral Finland.

gotland

It is one of the twenty-one Swedish provinces, the least populated, with 57,273 inhabitants spread over 3,151 square kilometers.

“Clearly there is a risk. An attack cannot be ruled out. It is important to show that we are not naive. Sweden will not be caught in its sleep if something happens. It is important to send signals that we take this situation seriously,” he said.

For this reason, a permanent detachment has been sent to Gotland for the first time in almost fifteen years. Trucks loaded with material, armored combat vehicles and military personnel to patrol the streets were landed by surprise during the weekend in the port of Visby, the main city of the island. The few inhabitants were surprised when all the roads were filled with around four hundred soldiers. The soldiers took control of strategic places such as the docks and the airport of the largest Swedish island in the Baltic.

quick response force



The battalion in charge of the operation is part of the Armed Forces’ operational contingency force, whose main characteristic is its potential to be deployed immediately, with hardly any prior planning. Some local sources assured of the immediate start-up of an updated defense system based on surface-to-air missiles. The Government considers it important “to show the inhabitants of Gotland and other countries that there is an active defense that adapts according to the situation.”

The local population was already suffering the consequences of the military deployment this Monday. Ferries and flights that communicate with the peninsula were suspended. However, the inhabitants of Gotland were still unaware that the island had become Sweden’s spearhead against Russian provocation in the Baltic.

Leonie Paul, who this Monday was heading to the university campus by the port, where she works as a teacher, does not have them all. She is German and her father had just called her from Frankfurt to ask how things were on the island. He only knew how to answer that the situation did not seem dangerous, although, as he said, “as long as there are weapons, there is the possibility of conflict.” In fact, she is aware that history has put the island at the center of several theaters of war in and around the Baltic Sea.

In any case, the young woman is not “worried at all”, although she is upset that “this Scandinavian holiday paradise is suddenly in the midst of international tensions”.