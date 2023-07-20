Sweden | Demonstrators set Koran on fire in Stockholm – relations between Iraq and Sweden are about to break

Thursday’s protest could trigger new unrest in Baghdad and possibly the wider Muslim world.

in Stockholm the Koran has been set on fire in the ongoing demonstration, says a Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

According to the newspaper, a dozen protesters and media from several countries have gathered around the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. One of those present tries to extinguish the Koran.

According to the newspaper, the atmosphere near the embassy has intensified.

of Iraq the government previously threatened to sever diplomatic relations with Sweden if a Koran was burned at Thursday’s demonstration in Stockholm.

“The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that the recurrence of the incident of burning the Holy Koran on Swedish soil would make it necessary to sever relations,” the Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudan the chancellery announced In a Twitter post on Thursday.

Swedish and Iraqi relations are tense. The night before Thursday, hundreds of Iraqi protesters penetrated to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set at least one fire there.

The reason for the intrusion was the consternation of Muslims over a demonstration planned for Thursday in Stockholm, where the intention is to burn the Koran. The Swedish authorities granted permission for the demonstration on Wednesday.

Sweden, on the other hand, has condemned the embassy attack.

“It is obvious that the Iraqi authorities have failed miserably [lähetystön suojelussa]”, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström said in a press release Thursday.

Situation escalated further on Thursday afternoon.

The Koran-burning protest in Stockholm in front of the Iraqi embassy is going ahead according to the original plans, the Swedish police said before noon local time.

“We are there,” the police spokesperson Mats Eriksson said Svenska Dagbladet according to the magazine.

“Our goal is that the gathering can be carried out as planned – and safely.”

The police are preparing for a demonstration in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday. See also Energy | The electricity tax sale comes into effect tomorrow - this is how it will affect your bill

Demonstrators arrive at a demonstration in front of the Iraqi embassy.

Stockholm two men applied for a permit for the protest. One of them burned pages of the Koran in Stockholm already once at the end of June, which was also followed by a violent protest in Baghdad.

Thursday’s protest could trigger new unrest in Baghdad and possibly the wider Muslim world.