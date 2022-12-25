Istanbul (agencies)

The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Bilstrom, announced that his country has returned to Turkey 3 wanted persons, within the framework of the tripartite memorandum regarding its accession with Finland to NATO, and that it will take legal steps as soon as evidence and documents related to members of the (Fülen) and (BK) organizations are revealed. K) terrorists or other organizations. Bilstrom said, “The constitutional amendments approved by his country within the framework of the tripartite memorandum will enter into force as of early January.”

He pointed out that the aforementioned constitutional amendments criminalize joining a terrorist organization, supporting it, or requesting its support.

He added that the government will present to Parliament, on March 7, a bill to amend the Penal Code, to criminalize identification and promotion of terrorist activities and waving flags of terrorist organizations.

He stated that his country is slowly implementing the provisions of the tripartite memorandum, adding that “amending the constitution is not an easy task for any country, but we are doing this because we are committed to improving our capabilities in combating terrorism.”

He stressed that these constitutional and legal amendments will dispel many of Turkey’s concerns, noting that Ankara has concerns about financing terrorism.