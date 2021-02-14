Sweden has decided to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to RT, MP Björn Söder sent a request to Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

According to Seder, the European Union needs to respond to the “actions of Russia” in relation to Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), three European diplomats who were declared persona non grata.

As a reaction, the Swedish MP suggested opposing the construction of Nord Stream 2. In his address to Linda, he called it a threat to security policy and stressed that the project would make Europe dependent on Russian gas.

Seder, however, stated that Germany refuses to stop the construction of the gas pipeline. The deputy asked the foreign minister if she plans to take measures to induce Germany to stop the project.

Earlier it was reported that Germany and the United States are negotiating the lifting of sanctions from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, but the outcome of the negotiations is difficult to predict.

Currently, the construction of the facility has not been completed; a section of the gas pipeline is being laid in the territorial waters of Denmark. Work in the waters of the kingdom is scheduled to be completed in April 2021. On the whole, Gazprom expects that Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year.

The main problem for launching the route into operation remains the American sanctions, which have already deprived the project of support from a number of European companies. For example, the Norwegian DNV GL, which was supposed to certify the gas pipeline, refused to cooperate, without which its operation is impossible.