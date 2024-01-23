Sweden | Daniel Ståhl was reduced to tears at the Swedish sports gala – Grandma Leila spoke in Finnish

Daniel Ståhl received a great honor at the Swedish Sports Gala.

A moment was hailed as the most touching of the Swedish Sports Gala. It was time to hand out Svenska Dagbladet's gold medal, which is awarded for “Sweden's sporting achievement of the year”.

The winner was the discus thrower Daniel Ståhl. Kiekkomörssäri won the WC gold in Budapest last year with a whopping result of 71.46.

Stahl did not accept the award alone. His Finnish grandmother, 88 years old Leila Laakso, also took the stage. He gave a speech to Ståhl in Finnish.

“Many congratulations, Daniel, on this great award. You have won a lot, like Olympic and World Cup gold. But your last throw at the World Championships was downright breathtaking,” Laakso began.

Aftonbladet according to Laakso, during Laakso's speech, the corners of Ståhl's eyes moistened, and the audience also became sensitized.

“Continue with the same content. Eat Finnish rye bread, enjoy life. I am so proud of you my dear grandchild. Our card games are still going on, I guess you will have time to play tomorrow?” Laakso said, and the medal was handed to Ståhl

Valley gave her grandchild a warm hug. Ståhl then gave his own speech of thanks.

“I am very happy, proud and honored to have received this award despite the tough competition,” said Ståhl.

Ståhl was the 99th winner of the prestigious award. During the evening, he also talked about the sports performance of the year.