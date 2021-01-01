Sweden Dagens Nyheter: Ericsson CEO threatens to leave Sweden if Huawei’s gate ban remains in place

The company fears problems in important Chinese markets.

For the Chinese The ban on network companies from participating in the construction of 5g networks in Sweden has raised concerns among the network company Ericsson. The company fears sanctions in the important Chinese market and has launched a pressure campaign against the government, writes Dagens Nyheter.

According to the magazine, he is the CEO of Ericsson Börje Ekholm sent by the Minister of Commerce Anna Hallberg text messages in which he threatened the company to leave Sweden unless the port ban on Huawei and ZTE was lifted.

“I still hope for help from Sweden and that our presence in the country will be appreciated,” Ekholm wrote in one of his messages.

Hallberg according to the government could not intervene because the decision was made by the Swedish Police and Telecommunications Administration PTS on the basis of a recommendation from the Security Police Säpo and the Defense Forces. The tone of the echo became more pointed.

“Hi Anna, I appreciate the work you have done, but right now it seems that Sweden is a very bad country for Ericsson,” he wrote.

Hallberg assured the Swedish government that it values ​​Ericsson and maintains Sweden’s position as one of the world’s most free-trade countries. Ekholm did not reconcile.

“When you are like us, you fully understand why there are so few technology companies in Europe. It is not possible to rotate them here, ”Ekholm rebuked.

The PTS decision was announced in October, but its implementation was temporarily put on ice when Huawei appealed. The court ruled in November that a 5g auction scheduled for Sweden could be held in January, although the appeal is still pending.

Stockholm’s messages show that Ericsson has tried to hire lawyers to help Huawei in the lawsuit.

“It’s interesting to note that while we’ve talked to several Swedish law firms, no one wants to go out and help Huawei. Unfortunately, there are a lot of cowards, ”Ekholm disapproves.

Hallberg’s answer to this is encrypted.

Ericsson is about 10 percent of the Chinese 5g market, and the company is also heavily dependent on Chinese subcontractors. The Chinese ambassador said in the autumn that the exclusion of Chinese companies from Swedish 5g networks will have a negative impact on Ericsson’s operations in China.

Ekholm has been very moderate in public in commenting on PTS’s decision, but in his text messages urged the government to take action and change the authority’s decision.

“I don’t understand how a government official can have a mandate to make a decision that threatens to hamper Sweden’s relations with foreign countries,” Ekholm wondered.

Ericsson headquartered in Sweden, it employs approximately 13,000 people.

The gate ban imposed on Huawei, which has become the largest player in the network market, is justified by the company’s close relations with the Chinese army. The company has systematically denied allegations that it would leak data to China through the networks it built. The exclusion of the company from Western networks has been most actively pursued by the United States.