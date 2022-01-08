Sweden Crown Princess Victoria contracted coronavirus disease, more than 41,000 new infections in Sweden on Friday

King Charles XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Swedish crown princess Victoria has contracted a disease caused by the coronavirus, Hovi, Sweden says in the bulletin.

The Crown Princess has flu symptoms, but otherwise she is fine. According to the court, the tracing of the infection has started.

The Crown Princess and her family are secluded from their homes. Victorian and prince Danielin the official program will be specified in the coming week.

Court said the king on Tuesday Charles XVI of Gustav and the queen Silvian coronary heart disease.

Read more: The Swedish royal couple has a coronary infection, and the number of Swedish infections is record-breaking

The royal couple has received three doses of vaccination, Crown Princess Victoria two.

Swedish coronavirus infections are on the rise.

On January 7, 41,383 new infections were reported in Sweden. The average for the previous seven days was 14,552 daily infections.