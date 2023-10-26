Swedish MP Enerot criticized the implementation of sanctions against Russia

Member of the Swedish Parliament Thomas Eneroth asked Foreign Minister Tobias Billström whether Stockholm plans to tighten sanctions enforcement amid reports of evasion of restrictions. Lenta.ru studied the text of the deputy’s letter.

“In a number of reports by DN (Dagens Nyheter, the largest Swedish newspaper – approx. “Tapes.ru”) studied how sanctions against Russia were enforced and, unfortunately, was able to prove that there are repeated shortcomings when companies in the EU continue to sell goods to Russia. A number of initiatives are currently being taken within the EU aimed at ensuring compliance with comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which, of course, is both good and necessary,” he recalled.

While the EU is now taking decisive steps to tighten sanctions, each member state also needs to do everything possible to ensure that sanctions are respected and that sanctions violations have consequences. A number of Swedish companies have also been implicated in reports of alleged violations of sanctions provisions Thomas EnerotMember of the Swedish Parliament

In this regard, he turned to the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry with a question about plans to tighten control over the implementation of sanctions.

“What initiatives have been taken to ensure Swedish companies comply with the Russia sanctions package, and does the minister intend to take any further initiatives to tighten controls on sanctions measures?” – says Enerot’s message.

To date, 11 packages of EU sanctions have come into force, and the development of the 12th package is beginning. One of the main blows to the Russian economy was the pressure on the export of energy resources – coal, oil and gas, although decisions regarding gas are made at the national level.

The EU leadership calls the main goal of the sanctions to reduce Russia’s ability to continue hostilities in Ukraine. It is proposed to achieve it due to the need for Moscow to solve economic problems within the country. After the end of the armed conflict, Europe intends to continue the policy of containment in order to prevent a relapse.