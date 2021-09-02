The former Inter player is the protagonist in Estonia. Luis Enrique’s team defeated in Scandinavia. For Southgate’s, whistles and howls

Many goals and a surprise in this evening of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The most sensational result certainly comes from Solna, with Sweden beating Spain 2-1 and taking the lead of group B. Also thanks to Dejan Kulusevski, author of an excellent race and the decisive assist for Claesson. However, it is the only surprising result of the evening together with Italy, because all the other greats respected the forecasts. England’s European runners-up regulate Marco Rossi’s Hungary with a clear 4-0, while Belgium win 5-2 in Estonia (double by Lukaku). In the same group of the Red Devils the Czech Republic wins over Belarus (1-0) thanks to a goal from Barak. Germany also did well, ruling Liechtenstein with a sober 2-0 but remaining second in group J behind Armenia (0-0 with North Macedonia). In the Azzurri group Northern Ireland beat Lithuania 4-1, while the derby of the “small” between Andorra and San Marino goes to the Pyrenean national team (2-0). Paulo Sousa’s Poland beat Reja’s Albania 4-1. Victory also for Romania, 2-0 in Iceland, and Kosovo, which wins in Georgia 1-0.

GROUP B – GEORGIA-KOSOVO 0-1 In the first match of the day, an own goal by former defender Shakhtar Davit Khocholava in the 18th minute is enough to give the small Balkan national team three important points. Top three points in the standings for Kosovo, who had lost the two games against Sweden and Spain.

SWEDEN-SPAIN 2-1 At Euro 2020 the two teams had faced each other in Group E, without being able to score. This time, it all happened in a minute: on 5 ‘, at the end of almost all of the previous action, Soler fits perfectly on Jordi Alba’s cross and beats Olsen with the plate. After less than 20 seconds the same Soler and Busquets fall asleep on a disengagement, Isak takes advantage and equalizes with a nice right from outside. At 57 ‘Kulusevski escapes to the left and serves in the area Claesson, who controls and right-footed Simon beats at the near post.

Ranking: Sweden 9, Spain 7, Kosovo 3, Greece 2, Georgia 1

GROUP C – ITALY-BULGARIA 1-1Read the full report here.

LITHUANIA-NORTHERN IRELAND 1-4 It is the defender Daniel Ballard, born in ’99 owned by Arsenal, who unlocked in the 20 ‘, beating Setkus on the development of a corner kick. Washington doubled on a penalty in the 52nd minute, but Baravykas closed the gap three minutes later. At 64 ‘Novikovas has the same ball from eleven meters, but misses and after four laps Lavery finds the goal that closes the game. At 82 ‘McNair’s poker on a penalty spot.

Ranking: Italy 10, Switzerland 6, Northern Ireland 4, Bulgaria 2, Lithuania 0

GROUP E – CZECH REPUBLIC-BELARUS 1-0 It is Antonin Barak who gives his team three points with the goal that is worth the victory: the Veronese, at 34 ‘, unlocks it with a nice left footed by Hilozek, on which the goalkeeper Chernik can do nothing.

ESTONIA-BELGIUM 2-5 After less than 120 seconds Kait intercepts an inaccurate pass by Saelemaekers on the 40 meters, aims for the door and beats Courtois with an impregnable right from outside. The reaction of the Red Devils was not long in coming, and in the 22nd minute Vanaken equalized with a header from a perfect cross by Eden Hazard. Seven minutes pass and Lukaku turns it around with his left, taking advantage of an inaccurate rebound between the Estonian defenders. At 52 ‘the former Inter scores his personal double with a right-footed goal from outside the box. The fourth goal was from Witsel, who deflected a De Bruyne shot into the empty net after an irresistible action from Carrasco. Foket drops the pokerissimo in the 76th minute, the second Estonian goal from Sorga in the 83rd minute.

Ranking: Belgium 10, Czech Republic 7, Wales and Belarus 3, Estonia 0

GROUP I – ANDORRA-SAN MARINO 2-0 The match ends before half an hour with Marc Vales’ double header. At 18 ‘he unlocks it on a free kick from Cervos, at 24’ he doubles on a corner kick from Pujol.

HUNGARY-ENGLAND 0-4 The match begins with the howls and whistles of the Budapest crowd for the English players, kneeling in solidarity with “BlackLiveMatter”. After a first half of study, England found the 1-0 goal in the 55th minute. Grealish starts the action and serves Mount on the bottom, the cross is precise for Sterling who opens the pot and brings his own forward. It is Kane, eight minutes later, to double head on an assist from Sterling himself. The third goal is all thanks to two Red Devils: a cross from Luke Shaw, a goal from Harry Maguire. At 87 ‘poker of Declan Rice with a nice low shot from the edge.

POLAND-ALBANIA 4-1 Lewandowski opened the scoring on 12 ‘with a header from Glik, Cikalleshi equalized the score on 25’ with a large left-footed diagonal from Gjasula’s throw. It was Buksa, on 44 minutes, who again headed the goal that gave Poland the lead at half-time. Krychowiak closed the score in the 55th minute, at the end of an irresistible action by Lewandowski. Linetty scores 4-1 with one minute left.

Ranking: England 12, Poland 7, Hungary 7, Albania 6, Andorra 3, San Marino 0.

GROUP J – THES.LANDA-ROMANIA 0-2 Parma striker Dennis Man pushed his team forward, with the goal in the 47th minute that unlocks the game. Instead, it is Stanciu who closes it at 83 ‘with a nice conclusion at the corner. LIECHTENSTEIN 0-2 GERMANY At 41 ‘Musiala breaks the home defense and serves in the area Werner, who does not forgive with his left and opens the scoring. Sane scored the 2-0 goal in the 77th minute.

Ranking: Armenia 10, Germany 9, North Macedonia 7, Romania 6, Iceland 3, Liechtenstein 0.