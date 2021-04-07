Sweden Corona situation deteriorating in Sweden: Experts say British transformation and citizen boredom are accelerating epidemic

According to the Public Health Agency, the situation would be different if vaccines had been obtained in the past, especially for the elderly.

In Sweden the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating for the second month in a row, despite repeated calls on citizens to comply with the restrictions, says Dagens Nyheter.

According to the magazine, the weekly incidence rate of infections is at the same high level as last fall. Infections increased again last week, although the Easter holiday may have reduced the number of positive test results.

According to Swedish media, the situation is difficult, especially in the Stockholm area and Uppsala. The number of confirmed cases in the Stockholm area is still higher than the national average.

In the Stockholm region, infections have increased by 8–10% per week between March and April, and most among those aged 18–49.

Also in Södermanland, southwest of Stockholm, infections have plummeted over the past three weeks. More confirmed cases of the disease became apparent in Örebro last week than ever before.

Uppsalan a record was made in the area of ​​the weekly number of patients in intensive care for covid-19 disease throughout the pandemic when 44 people were transferred to the intensive care unit.

Head of Uppsala Health and Medical Care Mikael Köhlerin according to the care is clearly overloaded and there is a huge need for staff.

“We’ve found that vaccinations have an effect when they reach at-risk groups. Currently, those in need of intensive care are mainly aged 60-65. It’s stressful that they haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, ”Köhler said Svenska Dagbladetille.

Köhler believes vaccinations for this age group will begin in May, but the schedule will depend on the availability of vaccines.

In Sweden, 60% of all patients in intensive care have covid-19 disease, the highest number since January this year.

Negative The development is due to a number of different reasons, according to Köhler and the Swedish Public Health Agency’s Folkhälsomyndigheten, Karin Tegmark Wisell.

One of them is the highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, which has caused the majority of cases in many areas.

According to Köhler, citizens are generally tired of following the recommendations in force.

The Public Health Agency has found, for example, a reduction in Swedish teleworking, which has increased the mobility of people in city centers.

Vaccination in Sweden continues, and according to Dagens Nyheter, vaccine coverage among those over 80 is already starting to get good. About 30 percent of 70-year-olds have received a single dose of the vaccine.

“We know that the vaccine saves lives. It is obvious that the situation would be different if we had received vaccines in the past, especially for the elderly,” Tegmark Wisell said at a news conference on Tuesday.