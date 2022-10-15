Swedish Prosecutor Confirms Refusal to Jointly Investigate Nord Stream Incident

Sweden refused the proposal of the European Agency for Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) to create a joint group to investigate the emergency on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, prosecutor Mats Jungqvist confirmed the information, writes Reuters.

Working together on the case, he said, means that Stockholm will have to share classified information. “Our investigation contains information whose confidentiality is directly related to national security,” he stressed.

The fact that Sweden did not want to share information with experts from Germany and Denmark on Friday, October 14, was written by the German magazine Der Spiegel. The Swedish authorities explained this by saying that the level of secrecy of the results of the investigation is too high.

Explosions at once on two gas pipelines have occurred on September, 26th.