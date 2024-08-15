The Public Health Agency of Sweden confirmed this Thursday, 15, the first case of the Mpox variant, popularly known as Monkeypox, outside the African continent.

According to the institution, a person sought medical assistance in Stockholm and was infected with the clade I variant, which caused a recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the outbreak an international public health emergency.

“One person became infected during a stay in the part of Africa where there is a large outbreak of Mpox clade I,” said Magnus Gisslén, state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency of Sweden.



#Sweden #confirms #case #Mpox #variant #Africa