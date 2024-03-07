After two years of long negotiations and political obstacles, Sweden managed to ratify its accession to the most important military alliance of the Western bloc, joining its Nordic neighbors (Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) under the war umbrella of NATO, after two centuries raising the flag of neutrality in its foreign policy. A betrayal of his diplomatic custom or a quest for her survival?

Sweden is officially the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and with this, also closes the chapter of the historical geopolitical neutrality of the subregion. When formalizing his entry into the alliance, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said this Thursday, March 7, that his country took a step forward in “protecting its freedom and democracy” in the face of latent threats, highlighting one in particular: Russia. .

“Russia will continue to be a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security for the foreseeable future.” (…) We have taken insurance in the Western defense alliance,” said Kristersson during his visit to the United States to complete Stockholm's entry into the military organization.

US President Joe Biden was also incisive in referring to Russia as the main person responsible for Sweden, and before that Finland, joining NATO, after its “brutal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine.” The president also boasted that the accession of all the Nordic nations makes the alliance “more united, determined and dynamic than ever.”

In February, Moscow promised “countermeasures” if Sweden's entry into the Western body is ratified, especially if there is an armed deployment of NATO in Stockholm, tightening the rope even further with NATO and ending decades of 'good neighborliness' with the Nordic countries.

Today, I am honored to welcome Sweden as NATO's 32nd Ally. 75 years ago when NATO was established, President Truman told the Alliance, "it would create a shield against aggression and fear of aggression." That shield – and transatlantic security – is stronger than ever. —President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024



For the West, Sweden's accession to NATO is nothing more than a logical response to the geopolitical earthquake caused by the Russian offensive in Ukraine. However, it also means a historic break with Nordic neutrality.

Nordic neutrality: tradition or circumstantial politics?

Sweden and Finland, which were the same nation for more than six centuries until 1809, have been a fundamental part of the geopolitical puzzle in Europe thanks to their 'non-aligned' stance. A policy that has historically benefited Stockholm, specifically during the Second World War, when it was an oasis of peace in Europe, as it did not confront any of the axes of the moment.

However, the main object of Nordic neutrality has been none other than Russia. Having previously experienced litigation, with Finland temporarily aligning itself with Nazi Germany following the Winter War (1939), Stockholm and Helsinki decided to manage their thorny relationship with the Kremlin through a stance of neutrality.

“Since the end of the Cold War, the stance of Sweden and, especially Finland, was 'not to provoke' the Soviet Union/Russia as the key element of their security strategy and it had worked for them,” he said. María Elvia Laija Olmedoacademic of International Relations at the Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla, for France 24 in Spanish.

In the decades of the Cold War, joining the new NATO was seen as impossible from the Nordic imagination, given the conditions of its creation and its very hostile nature towards Moscow.

Over the years and after the creation of the European Union, the Nordic countries moved towards a more conciliatory position with the region, trying to lead continental cohesion efforts with Russia, which after the dissolution of the Soviet Union held the promise of liberalization and democratic opening.

Finnish fighter soldiers attend training with Swedish units as part of NATO's Nordic Response exercise, in Hetta, Finland, March 5, 2024. © via Reuters / Anders Wiklund

Although Sweden and Finland never stopped increasing their national military capacity, becoming considered among the strongest nations in the region, they had not had a bellicose stance against Moscow and it seemed that tensions were decreasing, until the arrival of Vladimir Putin to power.

The invasion of Georgia in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea in 2014 caused international unrest, as well as intense concern in countries such as Sweden and Finland. With this, the Nordics opted to approach NATO in an 'informal' manner through joint exercises and distant cooperation, transforming their neutrality into a more “flexible” position.

“In international politics there are many types of neutrality and that of the Nordic countries is a rather flexible policy linked to circumstances. What was basically sought was to make these nations 'predictable' countries and thereby lower tension. “said Laija, who highlighted the acceptance of the 'European mutual defense clause' by Sweden and Finland when they joined the European Union in 1995.

Laija highlighted for France 24 in Spanish that the Russian offensive in kyiv was the straw that broke the camel's back of neutrality, especially when Moscow raised “again the issue of nuclear weapons as an option.”

“This neutrality is above all linked to ideological positions since the invasion of Ukraine coincided with changes of government in both countries, leaving them in control of right-wing parties that have always been critical of the neutrality policy,” mentioned the Mexican academic. .

The future of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg celebrated this Thursday that Sweden is now an official member of the alliance and assured that Stockholm makes the transatlantic organization “stronger.”

In a message on the social network X, he also specified that the ceremony in which the Swedish flag will be raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels will take place on Monday.

It's official – #Sweden is now the 32nd member of #BORN, taking its rightful place at our table. Sweden's accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer, and the whole Alliance more secure. I look forward to raising their flag at NATO HQ on Monday. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 7, 2024



The organization welcomed this new accession with a strong deployment of troops in Poland, as part of the largest exercise in the history of the alliance since the Cold War.



FILE PHOTO: The NATO logo is seen at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the NATO Defense Ministers session along with Sweden as a guest, at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 15, 2024. © Reuters / Johanna Geron

Around 20,000 soldiers and 3,500 “units of military equipment” from nine members of the alliance crossed the Vistula River, in the Polish town of Korzeniewo, with the aim of showing the West's war capabilities in the event of a confrontation with an enemy. imaginary”, which clearly seems to be Moscow.

The military operations on Polish territory are part of NATO's massive war exercise, called “Steadfast Defender”, which will employ 90,000 soldiers from the alliance's now 32 member states in the coming months.

Sweden, which was already a close NATO ally and which was going to participate in the alliance's massive military exercise, although it was not ratified as a member in these months, has officially positioned itself on the Western side, complicating its relationship with Russia, but counting with the support of 31 members with extremely dangerous military capabilities.

Stockholm's close relationship with the organization makes the officialization of its accession more of a bureaucratic protocol that ratifies its position, although the importance of the movement could be seen more clearly in the future.

With EFE, Reuters and local media