Sweden | Commander of the Swedish Defense Forces: The protracted NATO process can be a security threat

According to Micael Bydén, the defense planning of Finland and Sweden would diverge if the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership took years.

If Turkey and Hungary are delaying the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, this could be a security threat to Sweden, estimates the commander of the Swedish Defense Forces Micael Bydén Swedish radio on SR.

In the short term, the consequences for the country’s security would not be significant, according to Bydén. According to Bydén, if the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership were to drag on for years, the situation would be more complicated, as it would separate Sweden from Finland in terms of defense planning.

“If it was a longer period, we would be talking about years, then I will not hide the fact that it would be more complicated,” Bydén commented on the radio’s morning program.

If If Finland joined the military alliance NATO significantly before Sweden, the differentiation of the countries’ defense planning would be seen, according to Bydén, for example in the fact that Sweden would not be able to participate in making NATO’s operational plans.

“We cannot participate in that as a partner country,” Bydén said.

Turkey announced this week that it is ready to ratify Finland’s membership. Hungary, on the other hand, is scheduled to vote on Finland’s membership on March 27.

However, neither country has announced when they could ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.