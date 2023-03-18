Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | Commander of the Swedish Defense Forces: The protracted NATO process can be a security threat

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | Commander of the Swedish Defense Forces: The protracted NATO process can be a security threat

According to Micael Bydén, the defense planning of Finland and Sweden would diverge if the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership took years.

If Turkey and Hungary are delaying the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, this could be a security threat to Sweden, estimates the commander of the Swedish Defense Forces Micael Bydén Swedish radio on SR.

In the short term, the consequences for the country’s security would not be significant, according to Bydén. According to Bydén, if the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership were to drag on for years, the situation would be more complicated, as it would separate Sweden from Finland in terms of defense planning.

“If it was a longer period, we would be talking about years, then I will not hide the fact that it would be more complicated,” Bydén commented on the radio’s morning program.

If If Finland joined the military alliance NATO significantly before Sweden, the differentiation of the countries’ defense planning would be seen, according to Bydén, for example in the fact that Sweden would not be able to participate in making NATO’s operational plans.

See also  Russia | US intelligence: Russia has supported foreign parties, politicians and officials with more than 300 million dollars

“We cannot participate in that as a partner country,” Bydén said.

Turkey announced this week that it is ready to ratify Finland’s membership. Hungary, on the other hand, is scheduled to vote on Finland’s membership on March 27.

However, neither country has announced when they could ratify Sweden’s NATO membership.

#Sweden #Commander #Swedish #Defense #Forces #protracted #NATO #process #security #threat

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Concutelli, secret funerals anticipated for reasons of public order

Concutelli, secret funerals anticipated for reasons of public order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result