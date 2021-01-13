Sweden Climate activist Greta Thunberg gets her picture on a stamp in Sweden

In the cartoon, Thunberg is standing on a rocky beach watching a flock of birds wearing a yellow raincoat.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gets her picture on a stamp in Sweden.

Illustrator Henning Trollbäck in the picture drawn by Thunberg standing on a rocky beach watching a flock of birds. In the drawing above Thunberg is his characteristic yellow raincoat.

The stamps will go on sale at Postnord on Thursday and are scheduled to be printed in millions of copies.

“We hope that as a large company, we can shed light on a very important climate change issue with a small stamp,” the company’s director of stamping Kristina Olofsdotter says.

Swedish stamps have previously contained images of world-famous Swedes. A football player, among others, has received his own stamps Zlatan Ibrahimovic, film actor Greta Garbo , author Astrid Lindgren and music producer Avicii.

In January Greta Thunberg, 18, rose to international fame in 2018 when she went on a school strike to draw attention to climate change.

Thunberg began protesting alone in front of the Swedish Parliament, but in the coming months, more than two million schoolchildren from 135 countries joined the ranks.

Other stamps related to the environmental theme are published in the same stamp collection as Thunberg’s image, including images of Swedish mountain landscapes, lakes and forests.