Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | Chairman of the Sweden Democrats Åkesson: “Erdoğan is an Islamist dictator”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in World Europe
0

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have tightened due to the stalling of the NATO membership application. The leader of Sweden’s second largest party said on Wednesday that Sweden cannot follow the demands of undemocratic Turkey “too far”.

18.1. 18:38

Sweden Democrats chairman Jimmie Åkesson considers Turkey to be the leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a dictator and according to him, Sweden cannot follow Turkey’s demands “too far”.

“Ultimately, however, it is a dictator and a system that is undemocratic with which we operate. You have to keep that in mind,” Åkesson said on Wednesday Dagens Nyheterin in the interview.

Swedish and the NATO membership application, which, like Hungary, has still not been ratified by Turkey. The exchange of words between Turkey and Sweden has intensified sharply after pro-Kurdish activists hung a doll representing Erdoğan from its feet during a demonstration in the center of Stockholm in early January.

In the opinion of Åkesson, who leads the Sweden Democrats, Turkey has probably already exceeded the limit of what it can demand from Sweden.

See also  Concern about new variants after the outbreak in China - more and more countries with entry restrictions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a press conference last October in Prague. Picture: LEONHARD FOEGER / Reuters

Åkesson’s according to the doll episode was irresponsible, but still done within the framework of freedom of expression.

Åkesson says in an interview with DN that he is the “chairman of an anti-Islamic party”.

He wonders how Erdoğan is being talked about as the leader chosen by the people.

“I have a clear idea about an Islamist dictator like Erdoğan. Of course, he was elected in an election, but that’s the way it is (Vladimir Putin“, Åkesson stated in an interview.

Åkesson’s comment was a thorn in the Swedish foreign minister’s side Tobias Billström in the direction of. As foreign minister, Billström distanced himself from the puppet demonstration and wrote how “disgusting it is to present the execution of the president elected by the people”.

Read more: The Prime Minister’s comments on Erdoğan’s “fake execution” went too far, says an expert

See also  Tourism Omikron and the gloomy corona situation do not show up as cancellations of Christmas trips, but reservations are being made briskly: “Yes, people want to move now”

#Sweden #Chairman #Sweden #Democrats #Åkesson #Erdoğan #Islamist #dictator

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

God of War Ragnarok beats Elden Ring in PS Store sales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result