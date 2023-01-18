Sweden | Chairman of the Sweden Democrats Åkesson: “Erdoğan is an Islamist dictator”

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have tightened due to the stalling of the NATO membership application. The leader of Sweden’s second largest party said on Wednesday that Sweden cannot follow the demands of undemocratic Turkey “too far”.

Sweden Democrats chairman Jimmie Åkesson considers Turkey to be the leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a dictator and according to him, Sweden cannot follow Turkey’s demands “too far”.

“Ultimately, however, it is a dictator and a system that is undemocratic with which we operate. You have to keep that in mind,” Åkesson said on Wednesday Dagens Nyheterin in the interview.

Swedish and the NATO membership application, which, like Hungary, has still not been ratified by Turkey. The exchange of words between Turkey and Sweden has intensified sharply after pro-Kurdish activists hung a doll representing Erdoğan from its feet during a demonstration in the center of Stockholm in early January.

In the opinion of Åkesson, who leads the Sweden Democrats, Turkey has probably already exceeded the limit of what it can demand from Sweden.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a press conference last October in Prague.

Åkesson’s according to the doll episode was irresponsible, but still done within the framework of freedom of expression.

Åkesson says in an interview with DN that he is the “chairman of an anti-Islamic party”.

He wonders how Erdoğan is being talked about as the leader chosen by the people.

“I have a clear idea about an Islamist dictator like Erdoğan. Of course, he was elected in an election, but that’s the way it is (Vladimir Putin“, Åkesson stated in an interview.

Åkesson’s comment was a thorn in the Swedish foreign minister’s side Tobias Billström in the direction of. As foreign minister, Billström distanced himself from the puppet demonstration and wrote how “disgusting it is to present the execution of the president elected by the people”.

