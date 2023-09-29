The Swedish government wants to enlist the help of the armed forces to tackle persistent gang violence in the country. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said this on Thursday in a rare televised speech addressed to the entire nation. Sweden has been struggling with a bloody crime wave for months, which also affects innocent bystanders.

In September, twelve people were killed by gang violence. The month is by Danish media renamed ‘Black September’. In the twelve hours before Kristersson’s speech, three people were killed: two men were killed in a shooting in Stockholm and a woman was killed in an explosion at her home. The crimes are linked to a conflict between groups that are part of the Foxtrot network, a major criminal gang in Sweden.

It is still unclear what role the armed forces should play. Kristersson will meet with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces on Friday to discuss this. “I cannot emphasize enough how serious the situation is. Sweden has never experienced anything like this. No other country in Europe has ever experienced anything like this,” the prime minister said in his speech, stressing that “everything was on the table” regarding the role of the military.

Last year, more than sixty people were killed in shootings in Sweden, a record that looks set to be broken this year. Following the lead of police chiefs, Kristersson pointed to Sweden’s migration policy in his speech. “It is irresponsible immigration policies and failed integration efforts that have brought us here. Social exclusion and parallel societies fuel criminal gangs, where they can ruthlessly recruit and train children to become future murderers,” said the Swedish Prime Minister, who was elected precisely on the promise that he would tackle crime in the country.