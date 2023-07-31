Sweden, pages of the Koran burned in front of Parliament: fear of Islamic attacks is growing in Denmark too

A copy of the Koran was burned in front of the Swedish Parliament, in what is the latest – in chronological order – in a series of burnings of the sacred book for Muslims in the Scandinavian country. This was reported by the local media, specifying that the perpetrators of the fire – authorized by the police – are two people of Iraqi origin, Salwan Momika And Salwan Najem. The episodes centered on the Koran, in addition to triggering protests from the Muslim world, have led Swedish intelligence to indicate an increased risk of Islamist attacks in the country.

In light of this, Sweden And Denmark they might decide to ban the burning of the Koran. Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson and the Danish one Mette Frederiksen they are considering whether banning this type of “demonstrative action” is compatible with the freedom of expression enshrined in the constitutions of their countries.

“We are in the gravest security situation since World War II and we know that both states and individuals can take advantage of this situation,” he wrote Kristersson on Instagram. Earlier, the Danish government announced it would consider legal steps to ban the fires Koran in front of foreign embassies.

Religions can be criticized, said the Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. “But – he added – if you find yourself in front of a foreign embassy and you burn a Koran or in front of the Israeli embassy you burn the Torahyou endanger the collective security of the country.”

