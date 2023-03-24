Sweden-Belgium is being played in Solna: Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Romelu Lukaku, chapter 8. Which then looks a lot like the first, because it was at the 2016 European Championship that the two attacking giants met for the first time at the Allianz Riviera in Nice with its national teams: then a couple of matches in the Premier League, a season as teammates at Manchester United and the four derbies in Milan. Among these, the quarter-final of the 2021 Italian Cup in which the two leaders took the stage at the end of the first half: insults, references to mothers and “voodoo” rituals and a wrestling ring head-to-head rather than Scala of football.