The Kingdom of Sweden became a member of the North Atlantic Alliance

Sweden officially became a member of the NATO alliance. This is reported in statementpublished by the kingdom's government office.

“Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed over Sweden's instrument of accession to the US government, which is the so-called depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty. Thus, Sweden became a member of NATO,” the press service indicated.

At 19:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time), Kristersson will address the nation, also noted in the office.

Earlier, the US State Department reported that the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO came into force after Washington received the instruments of ratification.

Sweden submitted an application to join NATO in 2022 in connection with the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine. Together with it, Finland submitted an application to join the alliance, which became an official member of the bloc in April 2023.