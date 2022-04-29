Sweden Bank of Sweden disrupts – Customers’ cards do not work and accounts suddenly go into deficit

According to Swedbank, the problems started with the bank’s system upgrade. A bank customer interviewed by Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT said its account was more than SEK 1 million negative on Friday.

Stockholm

Swedish bank There have been serious problems in Swedbank’s operations since Thursday night.

There have been disruptions in customers’ payment transactions and many of their accounts have been in the red. There have also been disruptions to Swish’s express payment service. Swish is a very widely used application in Sweden that allows you to make payments on your mobile phone.

According to Swedbank, the problems started with the bank’s system upgrade.

Swedish Broadcasting Corporation Interviewed by SVT a bank customer said on Friday his account was in excess of SEK 1 million.

The customer says he is now virtually unable to make any purchases because he has no cash at all. He says his co-workers provided him with food.

Other customers of the bank also report that their accounts are in the red in the comment fields of Swedbank’s social media accounts. Not all of the bank’s customers have been affected by the problems.

Swedbank has said it is working to solve the problem. The bank also assures its customers that their money is safe.