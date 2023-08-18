Sweden | At the demonstration, the Koran was burned again near Stockholm

Two protesters burned the Koran near the Iranian embassy in Stockholm’s neighboring municipality of Lidingö.

Iran’s A demonstration was organized near the Swedish embassy on Friday, where the Koran was burned again.

The embassy is located in Stockholm’s neighboring municipality of Lidingö, which is known as a prosperous area.

HS Stockholm correspondent on the spot Jussi Sippola told around 2 pm Finnish time that the Koran is there in the fire.

According to Sippola, there were two protesters there, who had been directed to the bus stop by the police. One protester shouted into a megaphone in Arabic.

There were also counter-protesters as well as plenty of media and police. According to Sippola, there were at least twenty policemen.

Sippola says that when the protester lit the Koran, a person rushed to the scene with a powder fire extinguisher. However, the police caught the person quickly, and the Koran was allowed to continue burning.

About a quarter of an hour after two Finnish time, the protesters got into a black car, which took them away. So the protest lasted about a quarter of an hour in total.

A protester set fire to the Koran at a demonstration in front of the Iranian embassy in Lidingö on Friday.

of the Koran incidents related to burning or other destruction in Sweden have recently sparked strong backlash in the Islamic world.

On Thursday, the Swedish security police, Säpo, said they were raising the threat level of terrorism from three to four. Säpo’s manager Charlotte von Essen said that Sweden’s image in Muslim countries has weakened due to, among other things, Koran burning cases.