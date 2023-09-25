Sweden | At least three were injured in an explosion in Stockholm, the police are looking for the perpetrator

According to information from Swedish newspapers, the explosion took place in a house where a relative of the residents has connections to a criminal network.

At least three people have been injured in an explosion in Stockholm’s western district, Swedish newspapers reported Expressen and Aftonbladet.

On Monday evening, a little after 10:00 PM Finnish time, the police received information about a powerful explosion at Hässelby strand. The explosion had occurred in the stairwell of an apartment building.

According to preliminary information, at least three people have been injured and have been hospitalized. There is no information on the quality of the injuries sustained.

“There is no clarity about the extent of the damage,” said a police spokesman Anna Westberg Monday evening.

According to Swedish newspapers, there are people living in the house whose male relatives have connections to a criminal network. The man himself is currently in prison.

According to Expressen, none of the man’s relatives registered at the address were injured in the explosion. The man’s sister, who has recently been convicted of a crime, also lives at the address.

Aftonbladet according to the police has started an investigation into grossly causing public danger. A bomb squad has been on the scene, and investigations are being carried out during the night.

The house has been evacuated, and the rescue service is making sure that the house is not in danger of collapsing due to the explosion. The residents of the house have been directed to spend the night at a nearby school.

Swedish newspapers have published pictures from the scene, which show how the door to the stairwell is lying on the ground and the facade of the house is damaged.

So far, the police have not arrested anyone, but the search to find the perpetrator or perpetrators is ongoing.

According to Aftonbladet, eyewitnesses have told about two people with hooded heads who fled the scene before the explosion.

Sweden has been gripped by an extraordinary wave of violence in recent months. For example, there have been several shootings in Stockholm and Uppsala in recent weeks.

The increase in violence is linked to the criminal networks operating in Sweden and their internal and mutual conflicts.