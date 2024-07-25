Sweden | Another girl is suspected of murdering a minor in Sweden

Swedish|The victim and the suspects all knew each other.

15-year-old the girl has been arrested for probable cause on suspicion of involvement what happened on Tuesday to the suspected murder of a minor girl in southern Sweden, Swedish media reports.

A girl under the age of 15 was already suspected of the murder. Due to his young age, he is in the custody of the social authorities and remains a suspect.

“All three knew each other,” says the senior prosecutor Tomas Olvmyr Swedish magazine For Dagens Nyheter on Thursday.

According to Olvmyr, the name of the 15-year-old suspect was revealed during the interrogation of a girl under the age of 15 who was first suspected. The interrogation of both girls continues.

“This is the initial stage of an extensive investigation. We will find out if what they told is true or not, and if it is possible to find out if there were others involved,” says Olvmyr.

Olvmyr says that he will inform later whether the 15-year-old will be imprisoned.

Helsingborg the police found a lifeless girl at the old railway station in the municipality of Landskrona during their routine patrol on Tuesday evening.

Attempts were made to revive the seriously wounded victim, but he later died of his injuries at the hospital. He is said to be under 15 years old.

According to Dagens Nyheter, the circumstances of the suspected crime also suggest that the girl has been a victim of kidnapping.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet says that on Thursday there were also dives in Landskrona, which are related to the investigation of the case.

“The dives are because we have received information, which is why we have to dive there. But I will not comment on what information we have received”, the head of the investigation Kenth Pehrsson told.