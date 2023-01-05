Sweden | Another explosion in Stockholm: an explosion in the stairwell of a residential building

No one was injured in the explosion, and no one had to be evacuated.

in Sweden An explosion has occurred in a residential building in Stockholm.

The explosion occurred a little after 6:00 a.m. local time in the stairwell of a building in the Farsta district in southern Stockholm.

No one was injured in the explosion, and no one had to be evacuated.

This is the second explosion in a short time in Farsta, where there was also an explosion last week. According to the police, it is not yet clear whether this morning’s explosion was in any way connected to the events of last week.

There have been several explosions and shootings in Stockholm in recent weeks, at least some of which the police have said are linked to gang crime.