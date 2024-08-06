Sweden | Another death at the Northvolt battery factory in Sweden

Swedish|Another person has died at the Swedish electric car battery manufacturer Northvolt’s factory, Swedish police say, according to Swedish media.

The Swedish public broadcasting company reported on the matter on Tuesday SVT, Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet.

During the past spring and summer, there have been several incidents at the Swedish lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt’s factory in Skellefteå accidents and three inexplicable death.

So far, the police do not see a connection between the deaths, SVT says.

