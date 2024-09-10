Sweden | Another airplane sighting at Arlanda airport

Swedish|An airplane was spotted over the airport’s runway.

Monday–in the evening Another drone sighting was made at Stockholm’s international airport in Arlanda, Swedish media reports.

According to the police, the plane was spotted above the runway. According to the airline Swedavia, the incident caused some delays to flights.

The case is being investigated as a violation of the Protection Act and the Aviation Act, a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet tells.

At issue is the second plane incident at Arlanda airport in a very short time. In the night between Sunday and Monday, the field was closed when a few airplanes were spotted near the air traffic control tower. Because of the planes, the field was closed to traffic from half past two to four in the morning local time.

The incident of the night before Monday is being investigated as airport sabotage and a violation of the security law.