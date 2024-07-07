Sweden | Another accident at the ill-fated Northvolt factory: two workers hospitalized

Swedish|Two workers are believed to have inhaled chemicals at the Skellefteå battery factory on Sunday.

of Northvolt a work accident has occurred again at the battery factory in Skellefteå, Sweden, says, among other things Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

According to the media, two employees were exposed to chemicals through steam on Sunday and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“One person had nausea, while the other had milder symptoms,” says the person in charge of Northvolt’s communications Matt Kataja in the announcement, according to SVT.

According to Kataja, an internal investigation has been started.

Northvolt’s occupational safety has been featured several times during the summer. At the end of June, the Swedish police told investigating the unexplained death of three workers at the Skellefteå factory and their connection. The deaths had occurred in January, February and early June.

The environmental crime investigation unit is involved in the investigation, because the police suspect that the men have been exposed to some harmful substance at the Northvolt factory.

At the beginning of July, a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN), on the other hand, said that at least 26 serious accidents have occurred at Northvolt’s facilities since 2019.

At the end of last year, two workers at the factory died in two separate accidents within a short period of time. of SVT according to the report, one of the workers died from injuries sustained in an explosion at the factory, the other after a heavy rack fell on top of him.