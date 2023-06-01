Swedish Foreign Minister Billstrom: the country hopes to become a NATO member by July 11

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the country has fulfilled its NATO membership commitments. About this he reported Politico.

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry also named the desired dates for joining NATO. Stockholm hopes that the country will become part of the North Atlantic Alliance before the meeting of NATO members in Vilnius, which will take place on July 11.

In July 2022, NATO member countries signed the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland. On April 4, 2023, Finland officially became a member of NATO.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the country was not ready to accept Sweden as part of the North Atlantic Alliance at the moment. According to him, any country wishing to join NATO is obliged to take a clear position on the issue of combating terrorism.