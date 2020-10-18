Sweden Annika Hirvonen may become Sweden’s first Finnish-speaking party leader, but she has not been spared from Finland either

When Annika Hirvonen has talked about immigration in public, she has also received a lot of criticism. In recent months, it has taken on a new tone: Hirvonen has begun to receive racist feedback, referring to his Finnish background.

Stockholm

Fortunately father and mother did not listen to the instructions of the Swedes.

In Sweden, for a long time, the idea that Finns living in Sweden should not speak Finnish to their children, but Annika Hirvosen parents did not swallow the idea.

Therefore, Hirvonen, 31, may soon become a Swedish rarity: the chairman of the governing party who speaks fluent Finnish.