Sweden coach Janne Andersson has made his decision regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is not even in the stands

After yesterday’s news of a physical annoyance for Zlatan Ibrahimovicthe Technical Commissioner of the Sweden Jane Andersson he had stated that he had not yet heard from the doctors about it. But today the Scandinavian national team will face theAzerbaijan and an important fact emerges from the list presented.

Jane Anderssonin fact, has decided not to risk Zlatan for any reason Ibrahimovic, who not only isn’t on the bench, but won’t even sit in the stands. In this regard, updates are also expected in view of the next matches of the Milan. Milan, competition for N’Dicka comes from Serie A >>>

March 27 – 8pm

