Sweden Anders Tegnell uses Finland as a warning example of corona infections in European Championship tourists in St. Petersburg – those returning to Sweden are quarantined for a week

By Saturday, more than 120 coronavirus infections had been detected among European Championship tourists traveling from St. Petersburg to Finland.

Finland Coronavirus infections in European Championship tourists have attracted attention abroad. In an interview with the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN), a Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell uses Finland as a warning example of the number of infections seen among tourists.

Tegnell appeals to Swedish football fans who visited St. Petersburg to stay in quarantine after the race trip.

“If you’ve been to St. Petersburg, you’ve been in an area where you run the risk of bringing the infection with you. Therefore, it is very important that people follow the quarantine instructions. This is especially evident in Finland’s development [tartuntaluvuissa]. We don’t want infections to spread to our workplaces, ”Tegnell says Dagens Nyheterille.

However, Tegnell added that the measures currently in place will prevent the spread of infections to those returning to Sweden from Russia.

According to the Swedish Public Health Authority, European Championship tourists who have visited St. Petersburg must spend a week in quarantine after returning and undergo a coronavirus test upon arrival in the country. For example, Swedish citizens do not have to present proof of a negative corona test result in order to travel to their home country.

Until Saturday By 2006, more than 120 coronavirus infections had been diagnosed among European Championship tourists traveling from St. Petersburg to Finland. Director of Health Safety, Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen said that so many infections have been found that anyone returning from St. Petersburg by bus may have been exposed to the virus.

On Saturday, HS said that tracking the coronavirus infections of race tourists has congested the infection tracking in Helsinki.

Head of Helsinki Health Centers Timo Lukkarinen said those exposed have been given abundant quarantine orders throughout Midsummer.

“The tracking has the names of hundreds of people,” he told HS.

Swedish the national football team played two of their group stage matches in St Petersburg: the first against Slovakia last Friday and the second against Poland last Wednesday.

According to DN, an estimated 1,500 Swedish football fans were present at the matches. There were an estimated 2,000 Finnish fans in St. Petersburg.

Next Tuesday, the country will meet in the quarterfinals of Ukraine in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the newspaper, the number of football fans traveling to Scotland is expected to remain low, as tourists would have to be quarantined for ten days after arriving in the country and receive two negative corona test results during quarantine.