Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the NATO Cold Response exercise in Norway. © IMAGO/JERREVANG STEFAN/Aftonbladet

Sweden and Finland increasingly perceive Russia as a threat. But Stockholm is at odds with a NATO perspective. The country could soon be “lonely”.

Stockholm/Helsinki – Finland’s accession to NATO in the middle of the Ukraine conflict could come closer in leaps and bounds: President Sauli Niinistö says he expects a “swift” decision – and a “huge parliamentary majority” for a corresponding motion. That would be a turning point in security policy. Niinistö announced her immediately before a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with the Süddeutsche Zeitung at.

Attention is now also directed to the Scandinavian neighbor Sweden: For decades, Sweden and Finland had closely linked their security policy destinies. Even in current opinion polls on NATO membership, many respondents made their attitude dependent on the attitude of the neighboring country. But now Finland could pivot towards NATO on its own – and “leave Sweden alone”. Experts warn that the country could become “lonely”.

Sweden to join NATO? Andersson hesitates – Insider comments: “The risk is that we’re not there”

In Sweden, a parliamentary deliberation process on defense strategy is currently underway. The situation is complex. Because the business is run by a social-democratic minority government – whose toleration partners are at odds when it comes to NATO. The Social Democrats themselves have traditionally been reticent about the topic. Foreign Minister Ann Linde then braked, unlike Niinistö, in the end too. “It’s not at all certain that we’ll come to the same conclusions,” she told the newspaper Days Nyheter with a view to Finland’s NATO plans.

In fact, the outcome of the dispute seems completely open. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson recently made contradictory statements and hesitated, economic historian Elise Dermineur wrote in a tweet. There is also no lack of warning voices. The Stockholm researcher Jonathan Feldman recently reprimanded – also in Days Nyheter – Even supplying arms to Ukraine as a mistake: Sweden has jeopardized its ability as a mediator. There is also a debate as to whether an application for membership could make the country a “target” for Russia. Dermineur coolly attested to a constellation that is classic for Stockholm: “Sweden never rushes decisions.”

But there could be a certain amount of time pressure: Only in the middle of the week did NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasize again that the door was open to Sweden and Finland. The daily newspaper Today Industry has, however, also heard warnings: If a new “cold war” develops, NATO could have problems expanding, the newspaper quotes a “person with great insight”: “The big risk is that we are not there. This risk is much greater than that of an admission process,” explained the anonymous insider – who of course could also have his own political or economic interests.

Sweden, Finland and NATO: Expert already sees the accession process as a “risk”

In fact, Sweden is not least concerned about dangers in the “process” of accession. Experts see risks throughout the accession debate. “Someone” could try to influence a decision by Sweden or the NATO states, said Axel Wernhoff, ambassador to the Swedish NATO delegation Today Industry.

Finnish security researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak was clearer. For Sweden and Finland, the accession procedure includes “a risk of hybrid threats, cyber attacks, the use of refugees as weapons and military operations.” There could be violations of airspace or threats of military intervention. In fact, a few weeks ago Russian jets entered Swedish airspace over the island of Gotland – possibly with nuclear weapons.

Russia threatens Finland over possible NATO membership: “Map for destroying the country”

The fact that these concerns are not entirely unfounded, even in a figurative sense, was also evident on Friday: Russian Duma deputy Vladimir Dschabarov threatened Finland, according to a report by the picture indirectly, but hardly disguised. It is unlikely that “the Finns” would “sign a map for the destruction of their country themselves” if they “join NATO”. A Kremlin employee also threatened both countries in February. At the same time, the foreign and defense ministries in Helsinki reported “overload attacks” on their websites on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov spoke personally about Finland. Finland’s entry into NATO is not an “existential threat” to Russia. At the same time, however, he emphasized that Russia would have to “rebalance” the situation in such a case of enlargement and protect its western flank more strongly. The “existential threat” can also be understood as a clause for the use of nuclear weapons.

NATO has apparently also taken into account a changed security situation after the two Scandinavian countries announced their accession. Secretary General Stoltenberg has made it clear that “help” from the alliance is possible even during an accession process that could potentially take several months Today Industry in its reporting.

Sweden not a safe partner for Finland? Expert now sees the country facing growing “loneliness”

The struggle for a solution continues in Sweden. According to experts, however, it is also clear that the country’s military is too weak to withstand longer combat missions. “Sweden’s national defense is in good shape today, but it is far too small,” Magnus Petersson, an expert on Nordic defense cooperation, told Finnish broadcaster YLE. The Swedish Army and the “Home Guard” have according to official information 45,000 personnel – including reservists and part-time personnel.

Petersson said that Finland should not expect support like it did in the Soviet Winter War. This is probably one of the reasons why Finland no longer wants to rely primarily on its neighbors. “Finland can understand Sweden as a country that gives up when it matters most,” explained the expert.

Conversely, Salonius-Pasternak also warned of the consequences of a long-standing partner joining NATO for Sweden: For example, NATO held back Poland when it wanted to provide quick help in the meantime – out of concern that the alliance could be drawn into the war. “I could imagine that exactly the same dynamic would arise if Finland wanted to help Sweden,” he stressed. That would probably also apply to Germany’s statements of support for Andersson in the Ukraine conflict. In the end, Stockholm could “become more lonely than it is today,” concluded Salonius-Pasternak. (fn)