Sweden and Finland will submit their NATO membership applications today. This was announced yesterday by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during a press conference. “I am happy that we have taken the same path and that we can do it together,” Andersson said during a joint press point with the Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto.

A meeting is planned between the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and the ambassadors of the two countries to the Atlantic Alliance, Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff.

SWEDEN – Yesterday the Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, signed the request speaking of “an epochal, inevitable thing”, and expressing the belief that “what I believe is the best for Sweden” has been done.

FINLAND – The Finnish Parliament voted by an overwhelming majority (over 95% yes) in favor of joining NATO, allowing the official candidacy of the Scandinavian country to be sent to the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance. As local media reported, at the end of a two-day parliamentary session, the membership project was adopted with 188 votes in favor and eight against.

USA – On Thursday 19 May, US President Joe Biden will welcome Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House. The three leaders “will discuss Sweden and Finland’s requests for NATO membership, European security and the strengthening of our partnership on global issues and support for Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean announced in a statement. Pierre.