Sweden’s chief negotiator in the NATO accession process, Oskar Stenstrom, said on Thursday that Turkey acknowledged that his country and Finland had taken concrete steps to address Ankara’s concerns regarding their bid to join the alliance.
“We see that Turkey has realized that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps in this agreement, which is a good sign,” Stenstrom said at a press conference at NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital, Brussels, after tripartite talks.
Sweden’s chief negotiator said the three countries would hold further meetings, but no date has been set.
Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join NATO. This requires the approval of all NATO countries, including Turkey. Turkey asked the two countries to provide guarantees regarding not harboring groups that Ankara classifies as terrorist, in return for approving their request to join.
#Sweden #Finland #discussing #request #join #NATO #Turkey
Leave a Reply