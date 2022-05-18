Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on May 18. The decision of the two Nordic countries to abandon the neutrality they maintained during the Cold War would be one of the biggest changes in European security in decades. Meanwhile, Russia has expelled dozens of European diplomats and claims that around 700 Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol have surrendered in the last 24 hours.

On the 84th day of the Russian-ordered war against Ukraine, Sweden and Finland submitted their formal application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The expansion of the alliance towards Eastern Europe is a red line that the Kremlin had drawn before launching the conflict against its neighboring country.

As the fighting progresses in different areas, an end to weeks of fighting in Azovstal, the steel factory in Mariupol that has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance, is nearing.

Russia reported this May 18 that 694 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 959 since last Monday. But high-ranking Ukraine commanders have yet to surrender, according to local media reports that quoted pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin.

These are the main news of the day:

7:23 (BOG) Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats

27 Spanish diplomats must leave Russian soil within a week, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in the last few hours.

Spain said in April that it would expel some 25 Russian diplomats and staff from its embassy in Madrid, joining other European Union countries in ordering Kremlin officials to leave their territories.

07:15 (BOG) Moscow claims it killed 270 Ukrainian fighters

Russia claims it has killed 270 Ukrainian fighters and “54 units of military equipment were deactivated” overnight.

In addition, Vladimir Putin’s Army points out that it shot down two planes and 15 drones of local troops.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has issued its latest daily update in which it indicated that on Tuesday, May 17, it neutralized 685 explosive devices on Ukrainian soil.

6:58 (BOG) kyiv claims that more than 28,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war

Some 28,300 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to a recent update by Ukraine’s armed forces.

According to the new report, Moscow lost an additional 400 military personnel in the last 24 hours.

File-Russian troops during their siege of the city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the country, on March 22, 2022. © ©Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

He also noted that the Kremlin troops lost 1,251 tanks, 3,043 armored vehicles, 586 artillery systems, 199 multiple launch rocket systems, 91 air defense systems, 202 warplanes, and 13 warships and ships.

The figures could not be independently verified. Moscow does not issue frequent updates on the deaths of its soldiers in the conflict. Last March, he admitted 1,351 deaths among his troops.

06:31 (BOG) Moscow expels 34 French diplomats

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that it is ordering the departure of 34 French diplomats from their country, in a retaliatory measure.

The French Foreign Ministry immediately condemned the decision against its diplomats.

Last April, Paris withdrew 35 Russian officials with diplomatic status as part of a wave of expulsions in which more than 300 Russians were sent back to their home nation from various European capitals.

Days later, the French Foreign Ministry declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats “persona non grata” after an investigation by national intelligence services concluded they were working against national interests. French.

06:17 (BOG) Russian soldier pleads guilty in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial

Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, pleaded guilty this May 18 in a new appearance before the Solomyansky district court in kyiv, which began at 2:00 p.m. local time, accused of war crimes and premeditated murder. .

It is the first trial of its kind in the course of the war, a process that began on May 13.

The soldier is accused of the death of an unarmed 62-year-old man, which occurred in the village of Chupakhivka, in the northeast of the country, on February 28.

“One of the soldiers ordered the defendant to kill a civilian so that he would not report them. The man died instantly a few dozen meters from his house,” Ukrainian prosecutors said.

The young man faces life in prison.

05:53 (BOG) Russia claims nearly 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Azovstal

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 694 Ukrainian fighters have “surrendered” at the Azovstal steel plant in the last 24 hours. Of them, 80 were injured, of which 51 have been taken to hospital.

According to Moscow, there are now a total of 959 Ukrainian soldiers who have surrendered to the Russian Army since last Monday, May 16, when several wounded soldiers were evacuated after an agreement. The figures have not been independently verified.

This screenshot obtained from an informational video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 17, 2022 shows Ukrainian service members being searched by pro-Russian military personnel after leaving the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine. © AFP

The departures of the military followed those of hundreds of civilians, mostly women and children, who for weeks took refuge with the Ukrainian defenders in the place.

Nevertheless, high-ranking Ukrainian commanders are still inside the plant and have not yet surrenderedaccording to reports from the local news agency DAN, which quoted pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin.

Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk, added that a court would decide the fate of the fighters who had surrendered. Moscow has listed them as prisoners of war; kyiv refers to them as national heroes.

Azovstal is a huge 11 km2 steel plant, one of the largest in Europe, which became a symbol of the resistance of local troops who faced heavy bombardment on the steelworks, located in the strategic port city of Mariupol, in the eastern Ukraine.

05:37 (BOG) Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO

The official requests, delivered by the Finnish and Swedish ambassadors to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Washington, set in motion a process that is expected to take a few weeks.

The two nations said they are taking the new step amid concerns over the ongoing war that Russia launched against Ukraine on February 24.

The secretary general of the political-military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, referred to the step, with which the two Nordic countries abandon the status of neutrality they maintained during the Cold War, as a “historic moment”.

BREAKING: Finland and Sweden have officially applied to join NATO, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine. https://t.co/3EAg7LyESc — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2022



“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security (…) All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together and we all agree that this is a historic moment that we must seize,” Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and Finland will only benefit from the guarantees in Article 5 of the organization, which establishes that any attack against one of its members will be answered by all the member countries of NATO, once the membership ratification process is completed.

However, nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom have promised to provide them with security support in case Russia tries to destabilize them during the time it takes to become full members.

The decision has increased Moscow’s fury. Precisely a greater expansion of the organization directed by the United States towards Eastern Europe is a red line that the Kremlin drew and with which it initially justified its decision to attack Ukraine.

The Russian government has warned that it would give a proportional response.

With Reuters, AP and local media