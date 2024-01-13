Titel defender Sweden remains on course at the European Handball Championship. The Scandinavians also won their second game comfortably against Georgia on Saturday in Mannheim with 42:26 (23:9). Co-favorites Denmark also showed no weakness in their 40:28 (20:13) win against Greece. Norway, on the other hand, couldn't get past a 26:26 (13:12) win against the Faroe Islands.

Unlike the 29:20 at the start against Bosnia-Herzegovina, when coach Glenn Solberg's team struggled with teething problems, this time the Swedes lived up to their role from the start. In addition to them, the Netherlands also advanced early to the next round in Group E in front of 13,293 spectators. Driven by their loud fans, they celebrated a 36:20 (17:7) win against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

World champion Denmark had no problems. Former Rhein-Neckar-Löwen coach Nikolaj Jacobsen was able to follow his team's game in Munich in a relaxed manner for long stretches, because he could rely on world-class goalkeeper Niklas Landin and Emil Nielsen in goal and SC Magdeburg's Michael Damgaard took over on offense with ten goals Responsibility. Portugal also celebrated a 30:27 (13:7) win against the Czech Republic.

In Group D, the decision about progression has not yet been made. Slovenia beat Poland in Berlin with 32:25 (20:14) and now has four points. Norway often despaired of Faroe Islands goalkeeper Nicholas Satchwell and ultimately gave up a victory despite leading 26:23 (57th). Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu from THW Kiel secured the point from seven meters for the outsider in his first participation.