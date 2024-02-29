In 2024, Sweden and Colombia celebrate 150 years of diplomatic relations. A period in which both countries have worked together on issues of peace, equality, innovation, among others.

To commemorate 150 years of exchange between both nations, EL TIEMPO spoke with Helena Storm, Swedish ambassador to Colombia, about the economic, social and peace commitments that are being implemented in the country.

In dialogue with this newspaper, Storm highlighted that “Sweden has accompanied Colombia in almost all the peace efforts that the country has had” and assured that they hope to continue contributing to the process of dialogue and consensus building that Colombia requires to overcome the conflict that has hit it for decades.

“We have supported the transitional justice system, for example, the JEP and the Truth Commission in their mandate. And we have tried to be a partner to precisely strengthen the institutionality of democracy in Colombia,” he added.

The ambassador also stated that Sweden has contributed economically to Colombia with the arrival of companies that “contribute to the economic development of the country, in sectors such as security, telecommunications or transportation.”

Helena Storm, Ambassador of Sweden.

“It is a story that has focused on several areas: peace, equality, innovation, commercial exchange… and we want to highlight that in a celebration that will last all year,” highlighted the ambassador about the 150 years of relations between both countries.

Storm also assured that they want Sweden to become an attractive nation for Colombian talent. and emphasized that in his country there are study and work opportunities. So she spoke with this newspaper about study offers, migration and tourism in Sweden.

“Sweden is a country that has a cultural wealth. It is a country that has a lot to offer and a lot to discover. Maybe things that are surprising, so I hope that Colombians can go to Sweden to discover our country and our culture, our society “It would be a pleasure to share more information about that, of course. And precisely to celebrate these 150 years,” he stated.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME