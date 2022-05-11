“If Sweden is under attack and looks to us for support, we will provide it,” the British Prime Minister said, during a joint press conference in Sweden.

Anderson reported that the “Political Declaration on Sovereignty” states that “if either country were to suffer a catastrophe or attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden would provide assistance to one another in several ways…which might include military capabilities.”

Johnson is expected to sign a similar agreement in Helsinki later Wednesday, his office said.

Sweden and Finland will decide in the coming days whether to abandon decades of military non-alignment and join NATO, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For fear of angering Moscow, which opposes any NATO expansion, the Scandinavian countries are seeking security guarantees from the members of the alliance to provide protection for them, during the transitional period between submitting the application and obtaining full membership.

Helsinki and Stockholm have already held talks with major NATO members, including the United States, France and Germany, but the agreement signed with Britain is the first of its kind made public.