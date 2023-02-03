Friday, February 3, 2023
Sweden | An explosion on Gothenburg’s main street, the police cordoned off a night club

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2023
in World Europe
The explosion apparently took place in the premises of the night club. No one is known to have been injured.

Swedish in the second largest city, Gothenburg, there has been an explosion on the Avenyn main street early Friday morning.

Swedish public radio reports on the matter, among others SVT, Göteborgs-Posten and Expressen.

The explosion apparently took place indoors in a stairwell. According to Göteborgs-Posten, the police have cordoned off the nightclub located along the street where the explosion is believed to have taken place.

The explosion was apparently not very powerful, but it at least broke a window and a door. No one is known to have been injured in the explosion.

The street is isolated from tram traffic.

The news is updated.


