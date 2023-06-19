Sweden | An explosion in an apartment building in Stockholm

The police suspect vandalism.

in Stockholm, An explosion has occurred in the Hässelbyn area. The police believe that the explosion occurred in the stairwell of the apartment building. The police are investigating the incident as vandalism, but no one has been arrested.

The matter is reported by several Swedish media, among others Aftonbladet.

The emergency center was notified of the matter at 0:40 the night before Monday local time.

According to Aftonblader, one person has been taken from the scene by ambulance to the hospital, but the injured person’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The police have cordoned off the area, and the residents of the building have been evacuated.