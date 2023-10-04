Sweden | An apartment building was fired upon in Uppsala the night before Wednesday

No one was injured in the shooting, according to local police.

in Sweden Shots were fired at a residential building in Uppsala the night before Wednesday, according to the local police.

No one was injured in the shooting. According to the police, no one was at home, he says Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder. So far, it is not known if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police was alerted about the incident at around three in the morning local time.

According to Expressen, the police received an alert on Monday evening due to a suspected shooting in the same area. Bangs had been heard in the area late in the evening, but the source was not clear.