Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson allowed the country to join NATO after Finland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the country’s authorities are considering the possibility of joining NATO separately from Finland. About it reported Bloomberg agency.

The prime minister allowed the country’s entry into NATO after Finland and stressed that this assumption “causes regret.” At the same time, Kristersson said that he did not consider this option a failure. “This is the result of Turkey’s decisions,” he concluded.